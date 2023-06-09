The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed six FIRs and formed a special team to probe an alleged conspiracy in connection with the violence in Manipur.

"CBI has today registered six cases transferred by Manipur pertaining to incidents of large scale violence leading to destruction and looting of properties, arson, looting/snatching of arms/ammunition, loss of human lives etc. in various districts of Manipur," the central probe agency said confirming mediapersons.

According to official information, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under supervision of a DIG has been constituted for a thorough probe in all the six cases and to unearth the criminal conspiracy behind the unfortunate incidents.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his visit to Manipur had ordered a CBI probe into the matter.

"As part of the CBI investigation, six cases have been identified for further examination. One of these cases focuses on a possible common conspiracy, aiming to determine whether the ethnic violence was pre-planned. The investigation will delve into the details to uncover any evidence suggesting a coordinated effort behind the unrest," said an official.

Last Thursday, the Central government had announced several measures to bring peace and rebuild trust in Manipur, which has been facing unrest since May 3. These measures included the investigation of the incidents by a special team from the CBI and the formation of a Judicial Inquiry Commission. The aim is to address the ongoing turmoil and maintain harmony in the region.

The Union Home Minister, who had been staying in Manipur since Monday evening, informed the media in Imphal that a special team from the CBI would take charge of the six cases connected to the riots.

Additionally, a Judicial Inquiry Commission led by a retired High Court judge will investigate the origins of the violence and identify any potential conspiracy that led to the state's unrest.

Shah had said that the government was taking these steps to understand the reasons behind the turmoil and hold those responsible accountable.

As of June 3, a total of 3,734 FIRs have been filed in Manipur. The clashes between the Kuki and Meitei communities have resulted in more than 100 deaths since May 3.

The district with the highest number of cases is Imphal West, with 1,257 FIRs registered. Kangpokpi district follows with 932 cases, and Bishnupur district with 844 cases, according to the information shared by the Manipur Chief Minister's office.

(With inputs from IANS)