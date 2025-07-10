In a significant operation, security forces in Manipur have seized narcotics valued at over Rs 18 crore, arrested a militant, and recovered arms and ammunition. This series of operations, conducted over the past 24 hours, highlights the ongoing efforts to combat illegal activities that threaten the region's stability. The joint operation by Manipur Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) led to the interception of a vehicle at the Tupul Bridge on the Churachandpur–Kangpokpi route. Inside, authorities discovered 196 soap cases containing suspected heroin or brown sugar, weighing approximately 2.193 kg. The estimated value of the seized contraband is Rs 18 crore.

The accused, identified as Ajmir Sarif, 19, and Iliyas Ali Shah, both residents of Thoubal district, were arrested. These operations underscore the persistent challenges faced by law enforcement agencies in curbing the drug menace in the region.

Meanwhile, Manipur Police arrested a militant affiliated with the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party (People's War Group) from the Lamphel Super Market area in Imphal West. The arrested militant, Shyamchand Singh, 38, was involved in extortion activities in Bishnupur and Thoubal districts. This arrest is part of a broader strategy to dismantle militant networks operating in the state.

In another case, the police raided the residence of a known vehicle lifter, Mohammad Hefajuddin Boboy, 27, at Santhel Awang Leikal under Imphal West district. Sensing the police raid, Hefajuddin fled from his house. However, police recovered a Honda Activa 6G two-wheeler from his residence, which was reportedly stolen from the Thongju area, Imphal East district, on July 5. The owner of the two-wheeler has been informed of the recovery, and a formal process for handing over the vehicle has been initiated. Police are actively searching for Hefajuddin, and efforts to arrest him are underway.

The security forces also recovered arms and ammunition from Bishnupur and Kangpokpi Districts. The recovered items include one AK 56 rifle, one .303 rifle, one 303 Light Machine Gun, one double-barrel, and two single-barrel guns. These recoveries are part of ongoing search operations and area domination efforts in the fringe and vulnerable areas across districts. The police have cautioned the public against rumors and fake videos circulating on social media. They have appealed to people not to believe in rumors and to be vigilant about false videos. The veracity of any circulation of unfounded videos, audio clips, etc., can be confirmed by the Central Control Room, a police statement said.

The police emphasized that uploading and circulating fake posts on social media would attract legal action with consequences. They also appealed to the public to return looted arms, ammunition, and explosives to the police or nearest security forces immediately. This series of operations is part of a broader crackdown on illegal activities in Manipur. In recent months, security forces have intensified their efforts to combat drug trafficking, militant activities, and other criminal activities in the state.