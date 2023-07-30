You can love it, or hate it but can't ignore it, that's the power of Bigg Boss OTT 2, as this season is gaining immense popularity, and makers have extended the show. On Saturday's Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Salman Khan reprimanded Manisha Rani for laughing at serious situations, schooled Bebika for not listening to anyone and being a narcissist and Elvish Yadav for demeaning Bebika and Jiya. After the episode got over Manisha, Elvish and Abhishek apologised to the housemates. Pooja explained to Abhishek that Manisha is faking it and she is not real, she is trying to please everyone.

Pooja tells Abhishek to speak to Manisha

Abhishek agreed to this and said he will speak to Manisha. Pooja even said that as Manisha and Aashika have been nominated, Aashika has packed her bags, while Pooja told Abhishek that Manisha was saying she won't pack her bags as she is popular and the Janta won't vote her out. Pooja told Abhishek to make Manisha understand that humility is there in every actor. And one must never forget that.

Netizens slam Pooja Bhatt

Seeing Pooja talk ill about Elvish and Manisha, their fandom took to Twitter and lashed out at Pooja.

Former Bigg Boss contestant Manu Punjabi, who reviews every episode of the reality show every year, also supported Manisha and took a dig at Pooja Bhatt/

Take a look at the comments

Apart from talking about Manisha, Pooja Bhatt earlier this week reprimanded Aashika Bhatia for not doing cleaning the dustbin, which was her task.

#PoojaBhatt is trying her best to manipulate #AbhishekMalhan against #ManishaRani



Reason being simple: #Manisha is giving it back to #PoojaBhatt and she has confronted Pooja multiple times this week. — BiggBoss Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) July 29, 2023

Followed by this, Pooja and Aashika have a massive showdown over cleaning the dustbin.

One user wrote, "Guys our Elevish bhai and Manisha was badly treated by Salman Khan." Another fan wrote, "Jo Army Pyar se bani h usko 500 rs se jodna kitni choti soch h Salman Khan bhai tumhari wow."

"Worried for #Abhisha..as danger is hovering around their relationship...opinion clash can happen between #AbhishekMalhan and #ManishaRani ...upar se #ManishaRani ki SaaS ban Kar iss Ghar mein ghoom rahi #PoojaBhatt who is he'll bent to break their bond #BiggBossOTT2," said the third one.

Aashika and Pooja have a showdown

Aashika entered Bigg Boss OTT 2 house as a wildcard entry along with YouTuber Elvis Yadav. She is making her presence felt in the game despite entering the BB OTT 2 house late. The social media star was often seen engaging in arguments with Avinash Sachdev and now evicted Falaq Naaz.

During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Sunday, the Bigg Boss OTT 2 journey will come to an end for one of those who have been nominated for eviction this week. Hosted by Salman Khan, the show premiered on June 17 with a 6-week run schedule. The makers, however, extended Bigg Boss OTT 2 by two weeks following a good response on the streaming platform JioCinema.