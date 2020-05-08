Suhasini Mani Ratnam has returned to direction after a gap of 25 years, but not with a feature film rather through a short film titled Chinnanjiru Kiliye amid lockdown. Well, it is shot on her iPhone without crew and technicians.

Suhasini Announces

"My lock down stories. First story a 20 minutes short film coming up. Seeing first output today. You will all get to see in in 4 or 5 days, [sic]" the actress announced on Instagram.

Giving further information about her work, she wrote, "Lock down stories. First short film. Ahaana krishna Suhasini ManiRatnam komalam Charuhasan N Krishnan shot on my iPhone during total lock down no crew no lights no technicians. Edited by Kevin Das music james vasanthan. Coming soon. [sic]"

How Celebs Beating Boredom due to Lockdown?

Celebrities across the countries are doing variety of activities to beat the boredom due to the lockdown. From sharing cooking videos to workout tips, they are also finding ways to connect with the fans.

However, Suhasini stands different from the lot as she has gone one step ahead and done a short movie during the lockdown imposed by the government over Coronavirus outbreak.

The technical aspect of filmmaking has always fascinated Suhasini. In late 70s, she used to work as camera assitant. She first tried her hands in direction with TV serial Penn. She made her directorial debut with Indira, starring Anu Hasan and Arvind Swami.

However, before turning filmmaker, Suhasini had become a popular South Indian actress and had married Mani Ratnam.

Mani Ratnam's Next

On the other hand, Mani Ratnam is working on his mega-budget movie Ponniyin Selvan. The movie stars Vikram, Aishwarya Rai, Karthi, Trisha and many others in the ensemble cast. It has AR Rahman's music, Ravi Varman's cinematography and Sreekar Prasad's editing.