Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan seems to be getting bigger and better! After roping in a couple of big names from Kollywood and from Bollywood that include Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the director is rumoured to have approached none other than Lady Superstar Nayanthara.

Grapevine has it that Nayanthara has been offered an all-important role in Ponniyin Selvan. If the rumours have to be believed, Mani Ratnam has approached her for the character of Poonguzhali, wife of Madhurandhaka Uthama Chozha.

She is a courageous woman and her character brings a lot of twists and turns to the storyline. Apart from her, the cast comprises of Amitabh Bachchan (Sundara Chozhar), Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (Nandhini), Jayam Ravi (Arulmozhi Varman), Keerthy Suresh (Kunthavai Naachiyaar), Chiyaan Vikram (Aditya Karikaalan) and Karthi (Vanthiya Devan).

Ponniyin Selvan is based on the historical novel penned by Kalki Krishnamurthy. It is widely considered as one of the greatest novels written in Tamil.

Mani Ratnam had set his eyes long ago and was supposed to start a few years ago. Indeed, he had signed Mahesh Babu, Vijay and many other leading names from South India. But the movie was put on hold due to budget constraints.

With the Baahubali series showing the potential of the pan-Indian market, the director seems like decided to revive his long-pending project with a fresh cast.

Lyca Productions, which funded Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar's magnum opus 2.0, is producing the Tamil flick.