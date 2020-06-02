Legendary Indian filmmaker Mani Ratnam is celebrating his 64th birthday today. The director is currently busy with the works of his new movie 'Ponniyin Selvan', which is being made with an ensemble budget. Due to the coronavirus lockdown, the director has postponed the filming of this movie, and it is expected to resume when the country returns back to normal.

As Mani Ratnam celebrates his birthday today, International Business Times, India presents you with the list of five Mani Ratnam movies every film buff should watch.

Nayakan (IMDB Rating: 8.7/10)

Nayakan can be considered the most impeccable Indian gangster film ever made in history. Starring Kamal Haasan in the lead role, this film released in 1987 received critical and commercial acclaim. The film portrays the story of an ordinary slum dweller named Velu who later emerges as an underworld don in his life.

For his performance in this film, Kamal Haasan won the National Award in the Best Actor category. Even after 33 years of its release, film buffs consider this Mani Ratnam directorial as one of the best gangster movies made in world cinema.

Thalapathi (IMDB Rating: 8.5/10)

Thalapathi is a real gem of a film directed by Mani Ratnam. The film marked the union of two South Indian superstars, Rajinikanth and Mammootty. This movie revolves around the life of a slum dweller who befriends with a powerful don.

Thalapathi is all about friendship, and upon its release, it received positive acclaim from everywhere. The songs composed by Ilaiyaraaja also became chartbusters.

Roja (IMDB Rating: 8.2/10)

Roja is a classic romantic movie set in the backdrop of Kashmir. This film starred Aravind Swamy and Madhoo in the lead roles.

Academy Award-winning musician AR Rahman composed the music for this movie, and all the tracks emerged as chartbusters. The Mani Ratnam directorial was also a commercial success, and it was later screened in Doordarshan on several Independence Days.

Iruvar (IMDB Rating: 8.5/10)

Iruvar, which starred Mohanlal in the lead role was loosely inspired by the real-life of MG Ramachandran, legendary Tamil politician. The film also marked the debut of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the entertainment industry.

It should be noted that Iruvar was selected by critic Rachel Dwyer in the 2012 British Film Institute Sight and Sound's 1000 greatest films of all time.

Kannathil Muthamittaal (IMDB Rating: 8.4/10)

Kannathil Muthamittaal revolves around the story of a young girl who searches for her mother in war-inflicted Sri Lanka. Madhavan and Simran played the lead roles in this movie, while Nanditha Das enacted an extended cameo.

Upon its release, the film garnered critical acclaim and went on to win six national awards.