Director Soumya Sadanandan's Malayalam movie Mangalyam Thanthunanena starring Kunchacko Boban and Nimisha Sajayan has received positive review and rating from the audience.

Mangalyam ThanthuNanena is a romantic family entertainer peppered with humour. The movie marks the debut of Soumya Sadanandan as an independent director and scriptwriter. The film has been produced by Allwyn Antony, Zachariah Thomas, Prince Paul and Angelena Mary Antony. The flick has received a U certificate and its runtime is 2 hours 18 minutes.

Mangalyam Thanthunanena story: The movie is about a newly-wed couple Roy (Kunchacko Boban) and Clara (Nimisha Sajayan), who find themselves in a tight spot after Roy loses his job in Dubai. How Roy manages to get his act together and deal with the crisis forms the crux of the story.

Performances: Kunchacko Boban has delivered a brilliant performance and his comedy timing is the highlight of Mangalyam Thanthunanena. Nimisha Sajayan has done her job well and her chemistry with the hero is also good. Hareesh Perumanna, Shantikrishna, Vijayaraghavan, Alencier Ley Lopez, Leona Lishoy and Salim Kumar have done justice to their roles, say the audience.

Technical: Mangalyam Thanthunanena has good production values, punch lines, background score, picturisation and action, that are the key highlights on the technical front, say the viewers.

Mangalyam Thanthunanena review live updates: We bring you some viewers' reaction on the film shared on Twitter. Continue to see the audience response.

Watch Mangalyam Thanthunanena official trailer here: