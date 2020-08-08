A horrific accident took place in Mangaluru. CCTV footage of a woman being dragged by a car after being hit at the junction emerged on social media. The accident took place at the Kambla Junction.

CCTV footage of woman hit by car

In CCTV video on the internet, a busy junction as shown in Mangaluru, Karnataka. In the next moment, a car hit a woman on a scooter, as she falls the driver continues to drive dragging her with the car for a few metres. The car continues to drive over her until locals stopped the driver.

The incident took place on Friday at Kadri Kambla junction. The car was reportedly driven by an elderly person who couldn't see the two-wheeler. Not only was the woman hit, but she was also dragged by the car. The locals and police personnel stopped the car.

They were able to pull out the injured woman from underneath the car. According to reports, the Congress MLA UT Khader who was nearby at the time helped move the woman to a hospital. The woman happens to be a 22-year-old Vanishree Bhat an is still in critical condition.

While locals went to attack the elderly driver MLA UT Khader intercepted the Mangalorean reported. Now, the case has been filed at the Kadri East Police Station. Further details are awaited and will be published as and when received.