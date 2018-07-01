An eight-year-old girl allegedly gang-raped in Mandsaur is out of danger. She was admitted in Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital (MY Hospital) in critical condition on June 27. Doctors assure that the victim is stable now. MY Hospital Superintendent, VS Pal said, "Her condition is better than the one she was brought in and she's out of danger now. She's being given semi-solid food and is speaking now. We're monitoring her. She was also examined by doctors called from outside". The girl was abducted from outside her school by two men and raped on June 26.