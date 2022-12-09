The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rain and cloudy weather for Bengaluru for four days in view of the cyclone effect in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

Due to Cyclone 'Mandous', Bengaluru will receive rain till December 12 with a cloudy atmosphere and drizzle throughout, the IMD officers stated.

"Deep depression over Southwest and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal intensified into a cyclonic storm called Mandous. Cyclone alert has been given to neighbouring states and it will affect Bengaluru also," stated the IMD.

Karnataka coastal regions and north interior regions are likely to receive heavy rainfall with lightning and thunder on December 11 and 12.

Chikkamagalur, Kolar, Mysuru and Tumakuru are also going to receive rainfall. The IMD also said that North Karnataka districts of Bagalkot, Kalaburagi, Raichur, Vijayapura and Yadgir will get rain. South districts of Karnataka will also receive rainfall.

Surplus water release by Chennai

With Cyclone 'Mandous' intensifying into a cyclonic storm in the Bay of Bengal and expected to touch land at Mamallapuram in Chennai, light to heavy rain was lashing across Tamil Nadu.

It has been raining heavily since Thursday night in Chennai and surrounding areas and the water levels in Chembarambakkam and Poondi reservoirs were rising. The authorities have decided that surplus water be released from Chembarambakkam and Poondi reservoirs from 12 p.m. onwards on Friday.

Surplus water was to be released at 100 cubic feet per second from Chembarambakkam, Poondi and Puzhal reservoirs. The Chennai district authorities have warned people living in certain low-lying areas of Chennai to be cautious as water would be released from the lakes.

The Greater Chennai Corporation has already put in place rescue workers. including the NDRF teams to handle any emergency situation arising out of the cyclonic storm that is likely to touch the land by Friday night.

Tangedco has also put in place a team of engineers, supervisors, and other field staff to prevent any untoward incidents related to the breaking of power lines during heavy rain and storm.

Puducherry declares holiday for schools

With the Cyclone 'Mandous' intensified into a major cyclonic storm, Puducherry has declared a two-day holiday for educational institutions across the territory.

All educational institutions will remain shut in Puducherry and Karaikkal on Friday and Saturday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heavy to extremely heavy rain in several coastal districts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on December 9 and 10.

The storm is centered about 350 km east-southeast of Karaikkal and about 440 km southeast of Chennai over the southwest Bay of Bengal and was on high intensity till Friday morning. It was likely to weaken into a cyclonic storm by forenoon.

The IMD in its bulletin said that the Cyclonic storm would have a maximum sustained speed of 65- 75kmph gusting to 85 kmph around midnight of Friday.

Meanwhile Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary, V. Irai Anbu held meetings with senior officials of all key departments.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel have been deployed in 10 districts of Tamil Nadu. The NDRF units have already reached the Puducherry and Karaikkal areas.