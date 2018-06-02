Bollywood actress-model Mandira Bedi recently became the target of trollers. Mandira had shared a bikini picture from the beaches of Crete, Greece. She wore a blue bikini and looked really sexy but some of her followers didn't approve of it.

While many showered the comments section with praises of her looking really nice and setting fitness goals, others just body-shamed her by calling her vulgar, disgraceful, disgusting and other really cheap words. The trollers even asked her to opt for surgery, because according to their opinion, her toned arms were not fit for beach wear. The followers even commented on her upbringing and many other things that prove that there is something really wrong with the internet.

Mandira had captioned the picture as: "My first selfie in beautiful Crete. Got a few precious moments for some gym and beach time before the whirlwind begins."

There are many other pictures of Mandira that have got some really nasty comments. But all the people who criticise her toned body should first know that Mandira is a sports enthusiast and a fitness freak. She was spotted doing push-ups on the modelling ramp in sportswear.

She had even shared a picture of the moment: "I love sport and fitness is a super-important part of my life and so... finding the ultimate support is sometimes tough."

Mandira Bedi is known for her roles in shows like CID, 24 and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She has also been an incredible host on shows like Fame Gurukul, Indian Idol Junior and India's Most Deadliest Roads. The actress is married to Raj Kaushal and has a son named Vir.

Social media has apparently become a platform for body-shaming Bollywood actresses. Stars like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Richa Chaddha and many others have become victims of this kind of trolling on a regular basis.