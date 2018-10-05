Director Vijesh Vijay's Malayalam movie Mandharam (Mandaram) starring Asif Ali, Anarkali Marikar and Jacob Gregory has received positive review and rating from the audience.

Mandharam is a romance drama and Vijesh Vijay has written the story for the film, M Sajas penned the screenplay. Monisha Rajeev and Tinu Thomas have bankrolled it under their banner Magic Mountain Cinemas. The flick has received a U certificate and its runtime is 2.17 hours.

Mandharam movie story: The film is about romance in the life of Rajesh, who journeys through various stages of life filled with warmth and contentment from his relationships with the people around him.

Performances: Asif Ali appears in five different avatars and he has delivered a brilliant performance, which is the highlight of Mandharam. Anarkali Marikar, Jacob Gregory, Arjun Asokan, Varsha Bollama, Megha Mathew and Vineeth Vishwam have done justice to their roles and they are also assets of the film, say the audience.

Technical: Mandharam has decent production values and Mujeeb Majeed's background score, Bahul Ramesh's picturisation, punch dialogues and Vivek Harshan's editing are the attractions on the technical front, add the viewers.

Mandharam movie review live updates: We bring you some viewers' reaction to the film shared on Twitter. Continue to see the audience's response.

Sebil‏ @SebilLionheart

#Mandharam Entertaining First half. Lot to laugh Avg story line Abv avg.

Watch Mandharam official trailer here: