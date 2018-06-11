Former Bigg Boss contestant and Bollywood actress Mandana Karimi has left little to the imagination after she posted a topless photo of herself lying on a beach in Perhentian Island, Malaysia.

The actress, who is currently on a vacation in Malaysia, has been sharing her bikini-clad photos on Instagram, but on Sunday, she took the hotness to another level after she posed topless.

"Life's a beach, and I'm just playing in the sand... #sandbaby by @pegahghanbarzadeh," she captioned her photo.

She shared another photo on Instagram in which she is seen sitting topless. "Drunk in love (sic)," she captioned the second image. In both the photos, she has covered her modesty, but she still became a target of haters.

"Copying Kim when u can never be like her your whole life," one user said. "Tu muslims k naam pe black patch hai," another user commented. "unfollowing you was a really big fan of yours since bb9 just because you were soo sensible. cant see such dirty pics," a third user commented.

However, several users defended the actress for posting the topless photo. "Don't worry about other @mandanakarimi that what I learned from you thnx u," one user said.

"Indian Kim Kardashian is @mandanakarimi .. naturally beautiful, amazing," another user compared her to Hollywood bombshell Kim Kardashian and commented on the photo.

On the work front, the actress has been away from the big screen after the release of her film Kyaa Kool Hain Hum 3 in 2016. However, she continues to hog the limelight, thanks to her social media photos.

The actress will return on the small screen with Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi season 9, which will be hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty. On the personal front, the actress got married to businessman Gaurav Gupta last year, but it hit a roadblock after six months of their marriage.