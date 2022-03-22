Manchu Manoj, who addressed the gathering at the Sri Vidyanikethan Educational Institutions' annual day celebrations, drew the attention of all. Speaking at an irrelevant stage, the 'Bindas' actor accuses an actor, whose name he didn't take, of creating problems for his family.

Moving into details, Manchu Manoj, who spoke at his father Manchu Mohan Babu's birthday event (which is celebrated as the annual day at their educational institutions), made some irrelevant remarks, which has grabbed much attention for him on the internet.

The 'Mr.Nookayya' actor has made a serious accusation, alleging Naga Babu, though he didn't take his name, as the person behind negative propaganda for his family.

"MAA elections happened, and people, however, supported their respective persons. After the elections, it came out that my brother was elected by the members of the association and all. But, I don't understand why there has been so much hatred left behind with this issue", Manoj said.

"I was wondering why this person has been speaking things against us. My dad just told me that maybe, that person has no higher purpose in his life".

This speech at a completely irrelevant stage is one of the reasons Manoj is being trolled, while the other reason behind the negativity is his indirect remarks.

"This family is still not out of that MAA elections yet. Why are they so obsessed with themselves?", a comment on Twitter reads.

Mohan Babu, who was last seen in 'Son Of India', had mentioned that there are two actors involved in the online troll. Manchu Vishnu, the current MAA president, had issued notices that their family would take immediate action if anyone tried to bully them.