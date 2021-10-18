Manchu Vishnu, who was elected president of the influential Tollywood industry body, Movie Artists Association (MAA) last Sunday, posted a video on his Twitter timeline showing him with the superstar and Jana Sena Party supremo, Pawan Kalyan, at Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya's Alai Balai event here.

The highlight of the event was Pawan Kalyan's speech, but it is Manchu Vishnu's video that has gone viral. The video features Pawan Kalyan, sitting on a chair, which Vishnu captioned, "Can you guess who's at the end of the video?"

Vishnu's tweet has become a point of discussion among Pawan Kalyan's fans. Earlier, Vishnu's brother, Manchu Manoj, had visited the location of the shoot for Pawan Kalyan's forthcoming movie 'Bheemla Nayak' and shared pictures from there.

While the Manchus seem to be trying hard to convey something, their actions are in contrast to their speeches, which has become a controversy. It is to be noted that, MAA elections had the Manchu family speak about Chiranjeevi, his brother Pawan Kalyan, and actor Ram Charan.

Manchu Vishnu was seen blaming Ram Charan for 'probably' not voting for him in MAA elections. They also had spoken about Chiranjeevi and his brother Pawan Kalyan, who supported Prakash Raj in the elections, instead of supporting Vishnu who stood for the presidential elections of MAA.

But, Mohan Babu, Manoj, and Vishnu greeted Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan well on the polling day. This contradiction during the speeches and when people come face-to-face has invited unwanted negativity for the Manchu family.