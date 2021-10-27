Rumours have been doing rounds that Manchu Manoj, who had actively campaigned in the MAA elections to ensure his brother Vishnu's victory, has tied the knot again.

It was said that Manoj was in love with a foreigner and his parents were against the relationship. His father-actor Mohan Babu wanted him to marry a girl someone from his family.

However, the actor has rubbished the rumours of his second wedding in style. He has shared the link of a website and given a hilarious response to the news.

Manoj's Response

"Please invite me too....where is the wedding happening and who is that Bujji Pilla Tella Pilla?! Me istam ra anthaa me istam," posted with a pic of shocked Brahmanandam ( Please invite me too to the wedding and who is that cute, white girl? You write whatever you want?), [sic]" he wrote.

Manoj was first married to Pranathi Reddy in 2015 and they ended their marriage in 2019. "With a very heavy heart, I would like to inform that my divorce has come through and we have officially ended what was a beautiful and well cherished relationship. We had our differences and went through a lot of pain. After much introspection, we decided to have our separate lives going forward," the Telugu actor announced in a press note.

He added, "We always were and are two individuals who have all the respect nd care towards each other. Expecting all of you to be supportive of our decision and respect our privacy and thank you for that. Since my heart was not at the right place I couldn't act or concentrate on work for all this while.

I went through a lot and I wouldn't have survivied this storm without the help of my family, friends and especially my fans who stood by me in my absence. I owe each and everyone who supported me in my low time. Now I am going to be back, to be doing the only thing I know and Love-Act in Films, and in the proceess, be in a position to please my fans. Movies rock my world and I wish to rock and roll till my last,"