After five successive victories, Manchester United travels to Wembley to take on Tottenham Hotspur on January 13.

When is the match and how to watch it live

The match between the two sides will start at 4:30 pm local time and 10 pm IST on Sunday.

Star Sports Select 1 & HD 1 will provide live television coverage of the match in India. The live streaming will be available on Hotstar.

Tottenham vs Manchester United preview

United comes into this match on the back of five fantastic results. The tide changed for the Red Devils since Jose Mourinho was sacked and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took over the reins till the end of the season.

Tottenham's form in the Premier League has been slightly sketchy having lost one and won one in their last two games. Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino spoke out earlier in the week and said that the club may not be able to compete for the top trophies considering their transfer policy and the money spent on constructing the new stadium.

In fact, Pochettino's name has cropped up time and again as the leading candidate to take over the job at Old Trafford on a permanent basis from next season. This could, in principle, be the Argentine's audition.

Paul Pogba, the man that seemingly felt the most liberated by Mourinho's exit, has recovered from a minor leg injury and is set to partner Nemanja Matic and Ander Herrera in midfield. The fluid trio of Jesse Lingard, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial will start up front.

For Spurs, this will be Son Heung-min's final game before flying to the United Arab Emirates to play in the AFC Asian Cup for South Korea. Toby Alderweireld, another Spurs man linked with United, will be in charge of manning the backline while the scoring impetus will be on Harry Kane.

Probable playing XIs

Tottenham: Hugo Lloris; Kieran Trippier, Davinson Sanchez, Toby Alderweireld, Danny Rose; Moussa Sissoko, Harry Winks, Dele Alli, Christian Eriksen; Son Heung-min, Harry Kane

Manchester United: David De Gea; Ashley Young, Victor Lindelof, Phil Jones, Luke Shaw; Nemanja Matic, Ander Herrera, Paul Pogba; Jesse Lingard, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial

Global TV Listings: