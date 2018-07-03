Manchester United have confirmed their goalkeeper Sam Johnstones has completed a move to West Bromwich Albion on a permanent deal on July 3, Tuesday.

The 25 year old spent his early career in the Manchester United's academy, but struggled to be the first choice goalkeeper for the Red Devils due to the presence of Spain international goalkeeper David de Gea.

Since the start of 2011, Sam Johnstone has had 10 loan spells away from Manchester United and even after that, he is no longer a first choice or the second choice goalkeeper for the English Premier League club.

West Bromwich Albion were relegated from the English Premier League and they will play in the Championship, which is the second division in the English football league system. That has not stopped Sam Johnstones to join the Baggies in the summer transfer window.

A statement on Manchester United's official website read, "Sam Johnstone has completed a transfer from Manchester United to Championship club West Bromwich Albion."

Darren Moore, who has been appointed as West Bromwich Albion's permanent manager at The Hawthorns has managed to make Sam Johnstone his first signing at the club. The Championship has now confirmed the former Aston Villa goalkeeper has signed a four year contract with them.

A statement on West Brom's official website read, "ALBION can today confirm the first of the summer transfer window's recruits - goalkeeper Sam Johnstone from Manchester United.

"The 25-year-old Lancashire lad has joined for an undisclosed sum after signing a four-year deal with the Baggies. It's a swift return to the West Midlands patch for Sam following his acclaimed season on loan with neighbours Aston Villa which fell just short of promotion in the Wembley Play-Off Final," it added.

Sam Johnstone is delighted to have joined West Brom in the summer transfer window.

"I'm happy to be here. I've spoken to a lot of people about the club and heard nothing but good things," he said.

"It's good to get through the door. I've played Championship games and won a promotion from League One with Preston but always seemed to end back at Manchester United or going somewhere else.

"Now it's time to settle down and take my game up to the next level which I believe I can do here."