Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini has revealed he will reveal his decision on his future on July 1, Sunday and not wait till the FIFA 2018 World Cup is over.

Marouane Fellaini is representing Belgium at the FIFA 2018 World Cup that is currently taking place in Russia. The Belgium international midfielder's contract with the English Premier League club will expire on June 30, Saturday.

It is no secret that Manchester United and Jose Mourinho wanted to keep Marouane Fellaini at the Old Trafford. However, the Red Devils and the former Real Madrid and Inter Milan manager's efforts to keep Marouane Fellaini at Manchester United has now gone in vain.

Yesterday, Marouane Fellaini admitted that he will reveal a decision on his future very soon. Today, the former Everton midfielder who played for the Merseyside club for five years before joining Manchester United claims he will reveal as to where he will play next season.

"I want to be free in my head and that is why soon I will announce where I will play next season," said Marouane Fellaini.

When asked if he will make a decision on his future on July 1, he said: "Yes. There is no need to wait until the end of the World Cup."

Belgium will now face Gareth Southgate's England in the final group stage fixture of the FIFA 2018 World Cup. Marouane Fellaini could come across a few Manchester United teammates like Jesse Lingard, Marcus Rashford and Phil Jones when Roberto Martinez's side take on the Three Lions. Marouane Fellaini was in full praise of Jesse Lingard.

"He's a very clever player on the pitch — and we saw that against Panama," Marouane Fellaini said.

"He's done well for the past few years, that's why he plays for Manchester United, and he has to continue like that. Everybody knows he's a good player who can score good goals. His ability in front of the goal is good.

"His technical ability is good and on the pitch his positioning is clever, so we'll have to be careful of him. He's a great person, a great character, and he loves to laugh and joke, which I think is also important in the group."