Manchester United have confirmed their midfielder Marouane Fellaini has signed a new contract on June 29, Friday and the new deal will keep him at Old Trafford for two more years. He also has the option to extend the contract by a further year.

Marouane Fellaini is now in Russia representing his country, Belgium at the FIFA 2018 World Cup. The previous deal of the 30 year old was set to expire after the end of the current month, which was tomorrow.

Marouane Fellaini would have been a free agent from Sunday, if he had not signed a new deal with Manchester United. Prior to this, the former Everton midfielder was a transfer target for Arsenal, AC Milan, a few Turkish clubs and also for the Chinese Super League clubs.

However, Marouane Fellaini ended all the speculation surrounding his future and ha decided to committ his future to the Red Devils.

A statement on Manchester United's official website read, "Manchester United is delighted to announce that Marouane Fellaini has signed a new contract which will keep him at the club until June 2020, with the option to extend for a further year."

Marouane Fellaini has expressed his delight after he signed a new two-year deal at Manchester United.

"I am pleased to be continuing my journey as a Manchester United player. I made this decision because I am very happy here. Also, I feel like this team, under Jose, still has a lot we want to achieve," Marouane Fellaini told Manchester United's official website.

"I would like to say a special thank you to Jose for the faith he has always shown in me. My focus now is on the World Cup and I am looking forward to a successful season ahead."

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho, who wanted Fellaini to sign a new deal is delighted that he has now signed a new contract.

"I am very happy Marouane is staying with us. I always believed in his desire to stay with the club and I am delighted that he has signed a new contract," the former Chelsea and Real Madrid manager said.