Manchester United have confirmed they have completed the signing of Lee Grant on July 3, Tuesday.

The 35 year old goalkeeper joined Stoke City on a two and a half year deal from Derby County in January 2017. That season he made 30 appearances for Stoke City and he was one of the standout players for the Potters.

Last season, Lee Grant made only three appearances for Stoke City in the English Premier League. Now, the former Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper has signed a two year deal with the Red Devils on Tuesday.

A statement on Manchester United's official website read, "Manchester United is delighted to announce the signing of Lee Grant on a two-year deal."

Lee Grant will not be the first choice goalkeeper at Manchester United next season because that position is held by David de Gea. Argentine international Sergio Ramos has been his deputy over the last few seasons and he will be the second choice goalkeeper after the Spain international.

Lee Grant is expected to be the third choice goalkeeper for Manchester United. The goalkeeper is happy that he has been able to fulfil his dream of playing for the English Premier League giants.

"Moving to Manchester United has been a dream of mine for as long as I can remember. This was an opportunity that I couldn't let pass and I'm thrilled to become a part of such a historic club," Lee Grant said, as mentioned by the Manchester United's official website.

"I've enjoyed every moment of my career so far and I'm now ready to continue learning and improving alongside some of the best players in the game. But at the same time, I intend to use my experience to help the team whenever possible.

"I want to say a huge thank you to those close to me who have supported me along my journey so far. I'm looking forward to meeting my teammates and giving everything possible for the club in the upcoming season."

Diogo Dalot and Fred were Manchester United's first and second signing of the summer transfer window. Lee Grant will be the Red Devils' third signing of the summer transfer window.