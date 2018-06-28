After becoming Manchester United's record goal scorer in the 2016-17 season, Jose Mourinho decided to allow Wayne Rooney leave the Red Devils in the summer transfer window of 2017.

Wayne Rooney returned to his boyhood club Everton last summer transfer window and a year after rejoining them, the retired England international star forward will now leave the English Premier League.

The 32 year old has now decided to follow the footsteps of his compatriots David Beckham, Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard and make a switch to the Major League Soccer in the United States.

Everton have allowed Wayne Rooney to seal a move to MLS side DC United on June 28, Monday. He will be the latest English Premier League legend to join the American league. He will made his debut for the new club against the Vancouver Whitecaps on July 14 at 8:00 PM ET.

"D.C. United announce they have reached an agreement to sign international soccer superstar Wayne Rooney on a permanent transfer," a statement read on DC United's official website.

"Rooney, who was most recently with Everton F.C., is the all-time leading goalscorer for Manchester United F.C. and the England National Team, having scored 208 goals in 16 seasons in the English Premier League — the second most in league history."

Wayne Rooney said it was his another career ambition to join the MLS.

"It is fantastic to be joining D.C. United at such an exciting time in the club's history with the new stadium opening in just a few weeks," Wayne Rooney said.

"Moving to America and MLS fulfills another career ambition for me. I have the hunger to be a success here and will give D.C. 100 percent - as I have always done for every team I have ever played for.

"When I visited earlier this summer I was really impressed with everyone I met connected with the club, and of course the new Audi Field. Now I can't wait to get on the pitch in a United shirt and join my new teammates to bring success to this club."