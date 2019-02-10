Manchester City will look to jump back to the top of the table when they welcome Chelsea to the Etihad in a mouth-watering Premier League clash on February 10.

When is the match and how to watch it live on TV, online

The match between City and Chelsea will start at 4 pm local time and 9:30 pm IST on Sunday.

Star Sports Select 1 & HD 1 will provide live television coverage of the match in India. The live streaming will be available on Hotstar.

Manchester City vs Chelsea preview

Pep Guardiola's men lost their top spot to Liverpool on Saturday but a win against Chelsea tonight will help them regain the pole position in the Premier League table, albeit the Merseyside team will have a game in hand.

After a strong start to the season, Chelsea has lost their way in the recent past and has slipped to the sixth spot on the table. There are growing talks of a divide in the Chelsea dressing room and going by the club's recent history of player mutiny against managers, the reports may not be entirely rumours.

But the Cityzens will be aware that it was the Blues that ended their unbeaten run in the Premier League when the two sides last met at Stamford Bridge. Guardiola was all praise for his opponents and said that Maurizio Sarri's men have the best strikers and midfielders in the world, and they hand them a stern test.

"You see the midfield players, the strikers, the best strikers in the world are there. "The midfield players are the best in the world. A good keeper. Experienced defenders. Good organisation defensive, offensive. They know exactly what they want to do. I have a lot of respect. The game on Sunday is a final for us. I want to feel that it's an absolute final for us and we need to play in that way," the City manager opined.

Sarri, on his part, put the ball back in City's court by calling their victory in December lucky before saying that their opponents are currently the best team in the continent.

"At the moment Manchester City are the best team in Europe. I think we were lucky (in December) because we scored in a very difficult moment of the match. In that match, we defended really very well because they had only three goal opportunities, no more."

In terms of injuries, there are no fresh absentees for City and they will only miss left-back Benjamin Mendy and goalkeeper Claudio Bravo. For Chelsea, young winger Callum Hudson-Odoi is ill and may not even make it to the bench on Sunday.

Probable XIs

Manchester City: Ederson; Kyle Walker, John Stones, Aymeric Laporte, Danilo; Fernandinho, David Silva, Kevin De Bruyne; Raheem Sterling, Sergio Aguero, Bernardo Silva

Chelsea: Kepa Arizzabalaga; Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger, David Luiz, Marcos Alonso; Jorginho, N'golo Kante, Matteo Kovacic; Eden Hazard, Gonzalo Higuain, Willian

Global TV Listings: