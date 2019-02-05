Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany says he is not too worried about his future despite his contract running out at the end of this season.

He has been a constant fixture in the side and has made 347 appearances for the Cityzens since his debut in 2008 when he was snapped up from German side Hamburg.

Kompany believes there are no concerns over his contract as he enjoys a very good relationship with the club.

"I am in a privileged position, I have such a good relationship with the club. We're in this as partners," Kompany said via Sky Sports.

'Nobody is making any hasty decisions'

"Nobody is making any hasty decisions. We have fixtures and fixtures and fixtures coming up – four trophies still to play for – and a contract that still exists," he added.

The veteran does not want to get ahead of himself and says everyone in the camp is fairly relaxed.

City can go back to the top of the table after Liverpool dropped points in their drawn game against West Ham. They need to now win the match against Everton on Wednesday.

"Every season has been special at City but at this point in time, we are that much with our noses into what's been happening day-in, day-out, we forget how much of a special season this could be," he added.

"Seven [would have been] difficult but football is unpredictable. Now we are two behind and it can be five again or three. But we are the only ones playing in midweek [at Everton] and we have to prepare to win three points," manager Pep Guardiola said after their win against Arsenal.

