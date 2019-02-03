Manchester City will look to stay afloat in the title race when they welcome Arsenal to the Etihad on February 3 in a mouth-watering Premier League encounter.

When is the match and how to watch it live on TV, online

The match between City and Arsenal will start at 4:30 pm local time and 10 pm IST on Sunday.

Star Sports Select 1 & HD 1 will provide live television coverage of the match in India. The live streaming will be available on Hotstar.

Manchester City vs Arsenal preview

Although Manchester City is coming off a defeat at the hands of Newcastle, they have beaten Arsenal in their last three fixtures and will thus be confident of a positive result at the Etihad.

A victory for City will cut Liverpool's lead at the top of the table to just two points as the leaders play West Ham on Monday night. The home side went ahead after just 24 seconds against Newcastle but succumbed to a 2-1 loss and will have to guard against complacency against the Gunners.

Arsenal, on their part, is coming off a 2-1 victory against Cardiff City. In that game, both Aubameyang and Lacazette got on the scoresheet so the frontline will go into the game with confidence against a City backline that will not have Vincent Kompany and Benjamin Mendy.

Unai Emery will also be happy that Laurent Koscielny has recovered from the blow he suffered against Manchester United in their FA Cup tie. But his defensive partner Sokratis Papastathopolous will miss the tie and so will Hector Bellerin, Rob Holding and Danny Welbeck.

Pep Guardiola will hope that goalkeeper Ederson recovers in time for the clash as his second choice goalie, Claudio Bravo is nursing an injury. If Ederson misses out, 20-year-old Arijanet Muric will start.

Probable XIs

Manchester City: Ederson; Kyle Walker, John Stones, Aymeric Laporte, Danilo; Fernandinho, David Silva, Kevin De Bruyne; Raheem Sterling, Sergio Aguero, Leroy Sane

Getty Images

Arsenal: Bernd Leno; Stephan Lichtsteiner, Shkodran Mustafi, Laurent Koscielny, Sead Kolasinac; Lucas Torreira, Granit Xhaka; Alex Iwobi, Aaron Ramsey, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang; Alexandre Lacazette

