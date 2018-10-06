Hooliganism in English football was rampant in the 80s and early 90s, which caused a lot of damage and bloodshed.

The football culture in England is much more family-orientated now, but the hooliganism of yesteryear reared its ugly head last season when Manchester City travelled to Anfield, Liverpool's home ground, for a Champions League quarter-final clash and their bus was attacked.

According to Sky Sports News, the defending champions' bus will have 15 special spy cameras that will catch any offender who attacks the bus on the way to the ground. These cameras can rotate 360 degrees as well as zoom in on potential culprits.

Last year, when the City bus was being driven inside Anfield, their bus was attacked by a variety of missiles, as the people inside had to duck for cover. The Cityzens eventually went on to lose that match 3-0 and 5-1 on aggregate as Jurgen Klopp's men marched on to the finals.

No one was charged as Merseyside Police said they could not find footage of the offenders to identify and charge them. City are also reported to take a different route to Anfield, which will not be revealed to anyone as City and the police are working together to avoid a repeat of last year.

Manchester City and Liverpool clash at Anfield on Sunday in the Premier League, as the top two in the league, who are separated only by goal difference, battle it out to take a lead in the league.

Liverpool come into the game after a 1-0 loss in midweek to Napoli in the Champions League, while Manchester City defeated German club Hoffenheim 2-1.