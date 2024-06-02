BB 17 fame Ankita Lokhande who started her television journey with Pavitra Rishta opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. In the show, the actor Ankita played the role of Archana. While Sushant essayed the role of Manav. The show, which aired from June 2009 to October 2014, became one of the top-rated Hindi television programs after its broadcast.

As the show completes 15 years so does her stint in the industry. The actor penned a heartfelt note remembering SSR as well as dedicated her professional journey to him. She also shared BTS still from the show and more.

Ankita pens a thank you note for late actor SSR

Sharing a clip featuring a montage of several scenes from the show, Ankita penned, "It's not just 15 years of Archana, it's also 15 years of Archana and Manav, a couple who personified love, marriage, understanding and companionship. They're perfect. They're what we call "Goals". They taught me what a perfect marriage means. I bet there's no on-screen couple as real, sweet and iconic as Archana and Manav, and most of its credit goes to the audience who showered so much love on us. And of course, we could create that magic because of Ekta ma'am's trust in us. "

She added, "Manav completed Archana. He was, is and always will be remembered whenever Archana will be mentioned because their Pavitra Rishta was as pure as my pavitra rishta with you all! Without his guidance, I wouldn't have become what I am today. Without Manav, there's no Archana. As much as it's my celebration, it's his too. We are proud of what you've achieved and the acting prowess you've shown. And remember, aasmaan me jab tak sitaare rahenge, hum ek doosre ke sahaare rahenge. Nazdeekiyaan ya ho dooriyaan, bas pyaar hi rahega darmiyaan.... Pavitra Rishta then now and forever.."

"We miss you #Sushant..", she ended,

On another note, she shared a reel and penned anecdotes from her good old shoot days from the show Pavitra Rishta.

SSR's fans got emotional and eyed as they remembered the good old days of Archana and Sushant, they also wished that if SSR was alive, it could have called for a celebration.

SSR passed away on 14 June 202

On 14 June 2020, Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his residence in Bandra, Mumbai, aged 34. The cause of death has been reported as a suicide.