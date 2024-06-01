Rumours and gossip mills don't seem to die down, especially for celebs. Of late, celebs are busy clarifying their stance after false news being circulated regarding them.

After break-up, Hardik Pandya- Natasa's alleged divorce and more.

It has now been reported that TV star Ridhima Pandit is the latest celeb to fall prey to rumours.

A section of news and social media reported that Riddhima Pandit will now be tying the knot with Indian cricketer Shubman Gill in December this year. As soon as the news spread like wildfire, fans and celebs congratulated her.

Ridhima issued a video statement and dismissed reports claiming that she would tie the knot with Gill in December 2024.

As and when it reached Riddhima she took to social media to clarify the situation. In a candid post, she assured her fans and the public that she is not getting married. "I woke up with a lot of calls from journalists asking about my marriage, but what marriage? I am not getting married and if something important like this is happening in my life, I myself would come out and announce the news. There is no truth to this news."

In an interaction with ETimes, the actress reacted to the rumours and said, "It is some people's imagination, I guess! Somebody creates a story and then it goes viral on social media. I don't even know Shubman Gill personally. This is ridiculous. I started receiving congratulatory messages since morning, and I was tired of denying this gossip. I finally decided to post it on my social media handle."

Speaking about her current relationship status, the actress said, "I am single and ready to mingle, but because of these rumours, probable suitors now won't come forward I think. I do want to get married and settle down."

Ridhima's statement has put an end to the wedding rumours.

Riddhima gained fame through her acting debut in 'Bahu Humari Rajni Kant' and received praise for her cameo in 'Kundali Bhagya.' Moreover, Ridhima showcased her adventurous side as the second runner-up on 'Khatron Ke Khiladi.'