Sanjay Leela Bhansali has been one of the finest directors in Bollywood. His films have grandeur sets, larger-than-life costumes and cinematic excellence. Some of the best films of SLB's include. Devdas, Hum Dil Chuke Sanam, Gangubai Kathiawadi among others.

His recent series Heeramandi was released on Netflix and has been hitting the headlines for all the wrong reasons ever since the release of the web series. The series stars, Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Fardeen Khan, Taha Shah Badussha, Shekhar Suman, and Adhyayan Suman.

Set in the pre-independence era, Heermandi revolves around the lives of tawaifs (courtesans) in the red-light district of Heera Mandi in Lahore, Pakistan. Needless to say, SLB's Heeramandi is a visual delight with a larger-than-life set, heavy costumes and jewellery that will leave you spellbound.

Sharmin Segal mocks Aditi Rao Hydari for her punctuality

Sharmin Shegal, who is the niece of SLB, is being mocked for her acting in the magnum opus, be it her expressionless acting to much more. She has been slammed for her attitude towards her co-stars.

Recently, netizens have been digging out videos from promotional interviews, which show Sharmin mocking her co-stars and, to an extent, being disrespectful towards other actors.

A clip of Sharmin Segal commenting on Aditi's punctuality and calling her a "school girl" went viral on social media. Sharmin's remarks did not go down well with Aditi's fans, who called her out for mean comments on Aditi.

In the clip, Sharmin sarcastically discussed Aditi's punctuality on the sets of Heeramandi. She said, "Aditi is a good school girl, please understand that. The teacher will say you have to submit your homework at this time and Aditi will do exactly that and not one more word than the word count limit. That is Aditi for you. So, according to her everyone is late and she is on time."

The video was shared on Reddit with the caption, "After the horrendous acting, she still somehow has the guts to speak in the most disgusting and vile manner. She is always contradicting her senior co-stars, acting like a know-it-all and basically just being downright insufferable in all her interviews, so I was wondering, does she not have a PR/team to control all this bc that's what they usually do with other actors?"

Several Redditors slammed Sharmin for her statement

A user wrote, "I just can't stand this human being. She can't talk properly .... can't emote / ACT / deliver lines properly .. dude that's your freaking JOB ..... first do that..... then criticise others."

Another comment read, "She does not know how to speak gracefully and lacks social cues."

The third one mentioned, Her accent. Her vibes. Her acting. Everything is just unbearable."

Aditi supported Sharmin's performance

Meanwhile, Sharmin has been under the ire of severe backlash on social media since the release of Heeramandi for her alleged poor and flat performance in the series.

In a recent interview with Puja Talwar, Aditi came out in support of Sharmin, saying, "It's horrible to pick on anybody. I know some people like something and some people don't. There is a way to say it. It can get very mean. It has gotten very mean and I think it's not fair and it shouldn't happen like that. I don't know what else to say, but I do feel bad. I think we should all understand it and be there for each other."