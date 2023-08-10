In a dramatic turn of events, a man accused of issuing threats against President Joe Biden ahead of his scheduled visit to Utah has been fatally shot during a raid conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), according to reports from various media outlets.

The operation unfolded on Wednesday in Provo, situated approximately 65 km to the south of Utah's state capital, Salt Lake City. FBI agents were executing an arrest warrant for the suspect, identified as Craig Robertson, at his residence mere hours before President Biden's anticipated arrival in the area, reported BBC.

As the law enforcement team confronted the man, he reportedly brandished a firearm, prompting the agents to react. A confidential source within the law enforcement community informed CNN that the agents were issuing commands to the man before he aimed his weapon at them. No additional details about the incident have been released by the FBI at this time.

Craig Robertson had been facing a trio of federal charges, including making threats against the President and obstructing, hindering, and retaliating against federal law enforcement officers through threats. Investigators highlighted that Robertson possessed what appeared to be a "sniper rifle," along with several other firearms.

A number of threats were issued ahead of President Biden's intended visit to Utah on Wednesday evening. One such threat read, "I hear Biden is coming to Utah. Digging out my old Ghillie suit and cleaning the dust off the M24 sniper rifle. Welcome buffoon-in-chief."

The US Secret Service, the agency tasked with safeguarding high-ranking government officials, including President Biden, acknowledged its awareness of the FBI's investigation into an individual in Utah who had exhibited threats targeting a Secret Service protectee.

Craig Robertson had also reportedly posted menacing messages online in recent months directed at Attorney General Merrick Garland, Vice President Kamala Harris, New York State Attorney General Letitia James, California Governor Gavin Newsom, and New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

In light of these developments, President Biden is now scheduled to embark on his inaugural visit to Utah as Commander-in-Chief on Thursday. His itinerary includes a visit to a veterans' hospital and participation in a fundraising event in Park City.