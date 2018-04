A 33-year-old man, Kiran Verma, traveled over 6,000 km on foot to spread awareness about blood donation. He started his journey from Srinagar and went through places like Udaipur, Vadodara, Chennai, and Bengaluru.

He is set to go to Kochi next, and then to Bhutan. He calls his current journey the 'first phase' of his initiative and said that it will conclude on January 14, 2019.