An FIR has been registered against a man here for allegedly threatening to kill Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and media coordinator of Uttar Pradesh Congress committee Lallan Kumar.

The case was registered under IPC sections 504 (insult), 506 (threat), and under the relevant sections of the SC/ST Act at Chinhat police station in Lucknow.

As per the FIR, Lallan Kumar got a threat call from a man who identified himself as Manoj Kumar Rai of Gorakhpur.

"The man threatened to kill me. He also hurled casteist abuses and said he will kill or shoot us Dalits. He also threatened to kill Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The man has given threat calls even before," Lallan Kumar alleged in the FIR.

Further probe into the matter is underway, the police said.

Last month, a 60-year-old man accused of sending a letter with death threats to Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Kamal Nath amid the Bharat Jodo Yatra in November last year was arrested in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

Police had zeroed in on Dayasingh alias Aishilal Jham for the letter, which was received at a sweetmeat shop in June Indore area, and had death threats for Rahul Gandhi and Kamal Nath.

The letter was received when the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra, which entered Indore on November 27 and moved into neighbouring Ujjain district the next day. Jham was held on a tip off from the railway station as he was about to flee by train, according to the local police.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Nimish Agrawal told media, "The district administration had issued an order that Jham be jailed under the NSA. It is not clear why he sent this letter. A detailed probe is underway."

