It was recently that Amitabh Bachchan's shared the poster of his upcoming film – Chehre. More than the poster, it was the absence of Rhea Chakraborty's face or name from the poster that grabbed eyeballs. While sharing the poster, even Mr Bachchan didn't tag her or mention her in his post. While few stood out in support of the actress, there were many who wondered if makers have replaced her in the project.

Rhea Chakraborty's fans and well-wishers slammed Big B for not standing up for her and his silence on the issues that matter. There were also the reports of Rhea being shattered and heart-broken over the development. There was a strong buzz of Rhea raring to go back to the business and leave the tumultuous year behind her.

However, her dream of being back on the screen was cut-short but this unexpected development. Though there is no clarity on whether she actually has been removed from the project or just from the poster, fans have come down on the makers heavily.

Amid all this, Rhea was seen wearing a t-shirt that seems to give away a strong statement. Rhea Chakraborty was spotted at the Mumbai airport along with her brother Showik and father Indrajit Chakraborty. However, it was not the actress but her hoodie that was doing all the talking. Rhea wore a white oversized hoodie that said – Man Up. Fans were quick to link this as Rhea's reply to the makers for snubbing her.

This is not the first time when Rhea has worn a t-shirt that has some strong message written on it. Previously too, just before her arrest, Rhea was seen wearing a t-shirt that said - Roses are red, violets are blue, Let's smash patriarchy, Me and you. The t-shirt became a symbol of sorts with many celebs including Kareena Kapoor, Vidya Balan, Sonam Kapoor sharing the quote.