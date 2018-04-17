A 32-year-old woman was strangled by her husband as he was fed up of her addiction to Facebook and WhatsApp. The accused, Hariom, killed Luxmi when she was sleeping at their house in Gurgaon.

The 35-year-old revealed that he was upset with his wife for ignoring her duties toward him and their children.

The incident took place at their Sare Homes flat in Gurgaon Sector 92 late Thursday and Hariom was arrested Friday, reported The Times of India.

The murder came to light when Luxmi's father Balwant Singh visited their house and found her dead body on the bed. Hariom was sitting next to the body.

During interrogation, Hariom revealed that Luxmi spent hours on her mobile phone and chatted with people on social networking sites.

"We got married in 2006 and had two children. All was fine for the first few years and then I got her a smartphone. In the past two years, the phone gradually changed her, and she started ignoring me and the children," the accused said.

Hariom also said that she would not cook meals or do any household chores like taking the kids to school or helping them do their homework.

"She spent days and nights on Facebook and WhatsApp, initially ignored all, thinking she would soon get bored with all these but things only got worse. We were fighting every day and the children were also under stress," the accused man said while adding that it was owing to this addiction to social media that he was forced to send his eight-year-old daughter and a 10-year-old son to a boarding school in Kurukshetra.

However, the fights and the absence of her children did not deter Luxmi from spending time on social media.

"She would never let me see her social media accounts. I suspected she was having an affair online. We again had a big fight on Thursday night and when we went to sleep, I knew I could not take it anymore," TOI quoted Hariom as saying to the police.

Meanwhile, the cops have registered an FIR against Hariom under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC and have remanded him in judicial custody, after he was produced in the court Monday.