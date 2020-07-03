In a bizarre incident, a man tried to frame his wife by plotting his murder. The man decided to took this step to teach her a lesson as he had reportedly spotted his wife with her lover. The police too were in shock after solving this mystery and have now arrested the man.

The incident is of the Patna district in Bihar. According to the police, the man – identified as Ashok Singh – is a resident of Sheikhopur village under Naubatpur police station. He was arrested from the Bihta are of the district. The man has now confessed that he plotted his murder to get his wife and her alleged lover arrested.

The young man told police that he made this plan after several days of research on the internet. To get the plan executed, he bought a chicken from the market and spilled its blood in the house to make the police believe that someone has been murdered in the house.

After getting the information, the police reached the spot and took blood samples. The police were about to send the samples to a forensic lab for testing when they got to know about this conspiracy.

'Caught wife in compromising position'

Station House Officer (SHO) Samrat Deepak told media persons that Ashok Singh's nephew Mrityunjaya had accused two people of abducting his uncle. The cops launched an investigation and started questioning both the accused. During the investigation, the police checked the call detail record (CDR) of Ashok and traced him to a village in Bihta.

Later, Ashok told cops that his wife was having an illicit relationship with Sonu Rajak. Ashok often used to fight with his wife over the matter. Once he had spotted them in a compromising position and this is when he decided to get them convicted for his murder.

Ashok has been now arrested on charges of conspiring his murder and sent to police custody.