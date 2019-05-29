Delhi Police have arrested a 27-year-old man for circulating fake currencies amounting to Rs 10 lakhs in the denominations of 200, 500 and 2,000.

Ravi Sandhu, a native of Ludhiana in Punjab, first started printing fake currencies two years back after he saw a YouTube video tutorial, which showed how to print fake Indian currency notes.

Inspired by the video, Sandhu bought a computer and a printer and started printing fake currencies after downloading images of the notes online. He printed the currencies on normal papers and started circulating it in the remote areas of Punjab.

But after a short stint, he was arrested by the police due to which he shifted his base to Delhi and started circulating the counterfeit currency in the crowded areas, usually at the bars, liquor shops or weekly markets. He was living at a rented space in Vishnu Garden of southwest Delhi.

He was more cautious in Delhi after his first arrest in Punjab and used to play it safe by changing his hideout every three months to not come under the police radar. He also made sure that he never visited the same place twice.

The police have registered an FIR against him for printing counterfeit currency and has also initiated an investigation over the matter probing to ascertain whether he had any partners in the crime.

Sandhu was arrested by the police from a weekly market trying to make a purchase with the fake currency after they got a tip-off on his activities. The Tilak Nagar police team comprising of SI Anshu and others laid traps and arrested him during his stunt.

"We seized 64 notes in the denomination of Rs 2,000, 17 notes of Rs 500 and eight fake Rs 200 notes. If analysed carefully, one can easily find a lot of difference in the quality of the note, paper and thread when compared with original currency," a senior officer said, reports TOI.