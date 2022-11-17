Man jumps from sixth floor of Mantralaya building in Mumbai; lands in safety net, rescued [watch]

In a suicide attempt, a resident of Beed jumped from the sixth floor of the Mantralaya building, the administrative headquarters of Maharashtra government in Mumbai. But the man was saved by the rescue net installed in the building, preventing a major tragedy.

The video of the shocking incident has gone viral on social media. Footage shared by ANI shows the man balancing himself on the safety net with his backpack still strapped in and trying to communicate with the onlookers.

Fiancé raped, no justice

In another video shared online, the man was heard telling people in the building that his fiancé was raped, but no action had been taken. He said that he wrote a letter four times to the concerned authorities, but no efforts were made to punish the accused.

According to the police, the man identified as 43-year-old Bapu Nayakan Mokashe was troubled by the fact that no progress had been made in the case of her fiancé's rape. She reportedly hanged herself in 2018.

Shortly after the man landed on the safety net, the police rescued him. The man was taken to GT hospital to treat an injury on his forehead, but there were no serious injuries. The Marine Drive police are probing the matter.

Due to similar incidents in the past, the Mantralaya building installed a safety net. Had it not been for the net, another life would be lost.