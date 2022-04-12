Man impregnates his 14-year-old daughter; arrested right before escaping to Puerto Rico [details]

Adding to the list of shocking crimes, one from Massachusetts is bound to send chills down your spine. A man, identified as Roque Garcia-Ortiz, was on the run from the cops after a heinous crime. He had raped his own daughter, only 14 years old, and impregnated her. In an attempt to evade criminal charges, the accused was trying to fly to Puerto Rico.

But Roque Garcia-Ortiz's crimes caught up to him. The deputies in Fulton County helped the Fall River Police Department apprehend the accused from a hotel in East Point. The Fulton County Sheriff's Office Scorpion Unit located Ortiz and he was arrested without an incident. He remains at the Fulton County Jail, waiting to be extradited to Massachusetts.

"Our thoughts are with the victim and we will continue to go after criminals throughout Fulton County's 15 cities," Fulton County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Ortiz is charged with three counts of rape, three counts of aggravated rape of a child and one count of rape of a child with force, local media reported.