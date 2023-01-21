Actor-filmmaker Sohail Khan is known for keeping a very low profile. Salman Khan's younger brother often keeps himself away from the media glare and is only seen at family events. The actor was last papped at his brother Salman Khan's birthday bash.

Recently, a paparazzi shared a video of Sohail helping an injured lady along with local people reach the hospital. Sohail Khan's humble gesture won fans' hearts.

Sohail Khan helps an injured woman who fell down on the road;

In the clip shared by the paparazzi, Sohail is seen helping the injured woman who fell on the streets and could not walk as she reportedly had broken her leg. Sohail along with localities took her to the car. She was later taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

In the video, the injured lady can be heard saying: "Kaise uthaoge? Mera paair toh." (how do I get up, my leg is).

Netizens hailed Sohail Khan for his kind gesture, took to the paparazzi's comment section, and lauded him for his humbleness.

A user wrote, "Golden heart Sohail Boss..."

Another mentioned, "He is such a kind-hearted person."

Sohail Khan's illustrious career

Sohail made his directorial debut in 1997 with Auzaar, starring Salman and Sanjay Kapoor. Later, he made films such as 'Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya' and 'Hello Brother'.

He made his acting debut with 'Maine Dil Tujhko Diya' starring Ameesha Patel. He was later seen in movies such as 'Darna Mana Hai', 'Krishna Cottage' and 'Salaam-e-Ishq: A Tribute to Love'.

He also made a cameo in Dabangg 3 and Loveyatri.