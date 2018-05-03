A 43-year-old man from Andhra Pradesh was found dead while watching Avengers: Infinity War at a Cinehub theatre in Proddatur on Tuesday, May 1. He was a resident of Proddatur in Andhra Pradesh's Kadapa district.

According to The Times of India, the man was identified as Peddapasupula Baasha, who worked as a mason at a nearby construction site. He had gone to watch the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) film in the theatre to celebrate May Day.

Initially, the staff thought that the man was waiting to watch the post-credits scenes but he didn't show any movement even after the scenes got over. When the theatre officials, who were left suspicious about his activity, walked up to him and removed the 3D glasses, they realized that he was already dead with his eyes wide open.

The Proddatur rural police soon reached the spot to examine the scene and suspected that the man could have died a natural death or probably after suffering a cardiac arrest. His body was sent to the local government hospital for post-mortem to find the actual reason behind his cause of death.

The police are investigating under section 174 of the CrPC (suspicious death).