The Delhi Police have arrested a man for firing in West Delhi's Subhash Nagar to frighten his former girlfriend.

The girl had come to her friend's house on Wednesday evening when the accused Suresh Kadyan, 32, followed her and fired shots outside the house, police said on Friday.

According to the complainant, her friend (the accused's former girlfriend) had borrowed some money from Suresh Kadyan when they were in a good relationship, but after their break-up, he started threatening her with dire consequences and wanted the money to be returned.

On Wednesday evening, the accused in a car fired shots outside the house of the complainant to scare his ex-girlfriend who was present in the house. The police on the basis of technical surveillance arrested Suresh from Jhajjar.

"On questioning, the accused revealed that he wanted to take revenge upon his girlfriend as she was ignoring him for the past few days. When she blocked his mobile number, he became more aggressive and went to the residence of his girlfriend, but could not find her there. Then, he got to know that she had gone to her friend's house in Subhash Nagar. So, he reached there and fired in the air to threaten them," said Urvija Goel, Deputy Commissioner of Police, West Delhi.

During further investigation, Kadyan's friend Pawan was also arrested as he gave his licensed revolver to the accused.