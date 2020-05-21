A video that went viral on the social media has highlighted the plight of migrants, who are walking from one place to another as they have lost their jobs, ended up their savings and have no food or shelter. A man who was supposedly eating a dead animal's meat on Delhi-Jaipur road has raised serious questions about Govt claiming to be helping migrants and others stranded due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The disturbing video shows a man-eating the carcass of an animal that lies dead on the road. It is being claimed that the video is from Rajasthan's Shahpura, and was recorded by a man, who was passing through Delhi-Jaipur National Highway. The man, recording the video, is seen halting on the roadside and asking the man eating the meat, who seems to be a migrant, to stop eating the meat and sit on the roadside. He then walks up to the migrant and gives him food to eat. He later asks him about his whereabouts and says that finish your food and I will give you some money too.

Video goes viral on social media

The man behind the camera who helped the person was Pradhuman Singh Naruka from Rajasthan. Pradhuman was quoted as saying that that he was shocked after witnessing a man eating dog's flesh, and he came forward to help the man.

Pradhuman is a social activist who said that he recorded the video because he wanted people to see the actual situation, which is prevalent in the country.

Naruka posted his video saying, "Humanity was put to shame on the Delhi-Jaipur National Highway in Shahpura, Rajasthan, when a labourer was forced to eat a dead dog due to hunger. The most important thing is that no one stopped the car and did not help the person. Anyway, I offered him water and gave him money. If you ever see someone hungry, then please help."

He further put another video in which he is talking about the prevalent situation in the country and why is it important for everyone to do their bit to help the situation get better.