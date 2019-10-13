After a five-day hunt, the man-eating tigress was finally captured alive from the Maguvinahalli village area in Karnataka on Sunday, October 13.

The state government had deployed five teams, including 150 men, drones, 140 cameras and 6 elephants, to hunt down the tigress who has allegedly killed three people. The foresters were conducting joint operations near Chowdahalli village from last month to catch the wild cat.

Recently, they had shifted their search to Maguvinahalli near Mel Kammanahalli, which is inside Bandipur forest range in Karnataka, after they captured videos of the feline moving inside a resort in the village on Saturday.

The Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) Sanjai Mohan confirmed that the animal was successfully tranquilized at about 2 pm today and is currently in the process of being moved to a cage, pending its transfer to the rehabilitation centre of the Mysore Zoo later this evening, reported Deccan Herald.