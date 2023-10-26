Amid allegations of unilaterally cancelling many Primebook orders and increasing price later, here's a man, who eagerly waited for Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale to buy a Sony TV so that he could watch and enjoy the ongoing ICC Men's ODI World Cup. But to his shock, the TV turned out to be a low-priced TV from another brand when he opened the box.

The man known by the username @thetrueindian took to X on Wednesday to share his ordeal, saying: "I had purchased a Sony tv from @Flipkart on 7th Oct, delivered on 10th Oct and sony installation guy came on 11th Oct, he unboxed the TV himself and we were shocked to see a Thomson tv Inside Sony box that too with no accessories like stand, remote etc".

He posted a long thread, along with the pictures of unboxing, stating that he immediately connected with Flipkart's customer care and raised the issue, but it did not get resolved even after two weeks. One of the pictures also disclosed the cost of the television he purchased, which was Rs 99,999.

"I had raised this issue instantly with Flipkart customer care and they asked me to upload images of the tv, I have uploaded images as instructed, still they asked me two three times to upload images and I have uploaded as asked. Even after two weeks of my return request they haven't processed my return request yet," he said.

The post quickly went viral, drawing responses from the public.

While many people wondered why he didn't choose 'Open Box Delivery,' the user stated: "This was delivered by Delhivery, no open box delivery was provided."

He even mentioned the name of the seller -- Omnitechretail. "I have been waiting for BBD for buying a tv so I can watch world cup in good big screen but this service from fk has pushed me into stress which is really unbearable. Plz help," the user wrote.

In response to the post, Flipkart apologised, saying: "Our deepest apologies for your experience with the return request. We want to sort this out for you. Please drop us a DM with your order details so that they remain confidential here."

Since being shared, the post has gathered over 716K views on X (formerly Twitter).

(With inputs from IANS)