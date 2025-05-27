A horrifying triple murder has rocked the McCluskieganj area of Ranchi district in Jharkhand, where a man allegedly bludgeoned his wife and two young children to death with a grinding stone before fleeing the scene, officials said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred late Monday night in Dhoop Basti, located about 60 km from Ranchi.

The accused, identified as Ravi Lohara, is said to have committed the murders following a domestic dispute. He lived at his in-laws' residence with his family.

According to the police, Ravi attacked his 29-year-old wife, Renu Devi, and their two children -- Aarush Kumar (7) and Aarohi Kumari (4) -- with a heavy grinding stone, killing all three on the spot.

Their blood-soaked bodies were discovered inside the house on Tuesday morning, triggering panic and outrage in the area.

Residents of the colony informed the police, who reached the scene and recovered the bodies. A forensic team was also deployed to collect samples and evidence from the crime scene. The murder weapon -- the grinding stone -- has been seized.

Ranchi (Rural) Superintendent of Police (SP) Sumit Kumar Agarwal confirmed that the accused is on the run. "Raids are being conducted to trace and arrest Ravi Lohara. He will be caught soon," Agarwal said.

Eyewitnesses and local residents described Ravi as a mentally unstable and violent person, known for frequent altercations -- especially when intoxicated.

He had often quarrelled with his wife and had previously clashed with neighbours also. On Monday night, residents reportedly heard screams from the house but ignored them. They thought that it was yet another domestic spat.

The gruesome nature of the crime and the young age of the victims have sent shockwaves through the community. Police are continuing their investigation while efforts to nab the accused are underway.

