Man arrested for death threat to BJP MP Ravi Kishan

A man, who allegedly abused and threatened to kill BJP MP and actor Ravi Kishan, has been arrested in Ludhiana on Tuesday.

The accused, Ajay Kumar Yadav, a resident of Bagga Kalan, Ludhiana, Punjab, has been sent to jail by the police.

Amid the ongoing Bihar poll campaign, Ravi Kishan had lodged a police complaint on November 1, alleging that he had received death threats and abusive calls containing derogatory remarks about his family and religious beliefs.

Officials said that an FIR was registered at the Ramgarh Taal Police Station in Gorakhpur following his complaint.

In a post on the social media platform X, dated October 31, Ravi Kishan had detailed the nature of the threats he received.

"I recently received abusive calls in which not only I but also my mother was insulted. I was threatened with death, and derogatory remarks were made against Lord Shri Ram. This is not just an attack on my personal dignity but also on our faith and Indian culture. Such acts are attempts to incite hatred and unrest, and they will be countered with democratic and ideological strength," he wrote.

Reaffirming his commitment to public service, Kishan added, "For me, walking the path of nationalism and righteousness is not a political strategy - it is a lifelong vow. I will continue this journey, no matter how difficult it becomes. This struggle is about defending self-respect, faith, and duty, and I will stand firm till the end."

Ravi Kishan, responding to the incident on Saturday, said the threats would not deter him from continuing his campaign in Bihar.

"Jekar Nath Bholenath, U Anath Kaise Hoyi," (One who has Lord Shiva as his protector can never be abandoned), he said.

Speaking to IANS, Ravi Kishan added, "Our opponents are frustrated by their impending defeat. They have abused me and my mother, but I want to tell them that I am coming to Bihar and will not stop campaigning. They can threaten me, but they cannot break my resolve."

(With inputs from IANS)