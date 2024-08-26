Sheena Chohan has worked in Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu industries. She made her screen debut in the Malayalam film, The Train, opposite Mammootty.

However, she rose to fame with Ant Story, on Netflix. The actor has been part of the web show The Trail alongside Kajol. Sheena Chohan will now be seen in her Bollywood debut as the female lead with Subodh Bhave in Sant Tukaram, which is a historical biopic.

In an exclusive conversation with International Business Times, India, Sheena Chohan spoke at length about her upcoming film, Sant Tukaram. The preparations she made and her dream directors.

Excerpts

Your debut film was The Train, opposite the legendary Mammootty. What was it like working with such a seasoned actor, and how did that experience shape your career?

Working alongside Mammootty in "The Train" was a profound learning experience that deeply influenced my approach to acting. His dedication to his craft and his ability to embody his characters taught me the importance of commitment and authenticity. Observing his preparation and attention to detail inspired me to delve deeply into character research and development, ensuring I bring depth and truth to every role I undertake. This experience set the foundation for my career, instilling a discipline that I carry into every project.

You're making your Bollywood debut with Sant Tukaram. Can you share some insights into your role and what drew you to this film?

In "Sant Tukaram," I portray the saint's wife, a role that demands a nuanced understanding of spirituality and devotion. The script's depth and the opportunity to explore a character so rooted in history and culture drew me to this film. My preparation involved extensive research into the period and the spiritual teachings of Sant Tukaram, allowing me to portray her with authenticity and respect. The film's focus on profound human values resonates with my own commitment to telling meaningful, character-driven stories.

For a role like in Sant Tukaram, what kind of research or preparation did you undertake? Did you draw inspiration from any particular sources?

Firstly I trusted my director Aditya Om. Preparing for "Sant Tukaram" involved extensive research into the historical period, the saint's teachings, and the socio-cultural dynamics of the time. I read historical texts and engaged with experts to understand the spiritual and cultural context. This research was complemented by deep character exploration, focusing on the emotional and relational aspects of the saint's wife. Drawing inspiration from historical and literary sources, I aimed to portray her with authenticity and depth.

In your upcoming OTT project, you're playing a negative lead, what attracted you to this character?

The She-Devil character intrigued me with her complexity and the challenge of portraying a character who embodies both strength and vulnerability. To prepare, I delved into the character's backstory and motivations, exploring psychological and mythical elements that shape her actions. Collaborating with the director, I focused on capturing her essence, balancing her fierceness with moments of introspection. This role allowed me to push my boundaries and showcase my versatility as an actor.

The entertainment industry has evolved significantly over the past decade. How do you see these changes impacting your career, and where do you see yourself fitting into this evolving landscape?

The industry's evolution, particularly the rise of OTT platforms and diverse storytelling, presents exciting opportunities for actors to explore complex characters and reach global audiences. I see these changes as a chance to engage with a wider range of narratives and collaborate with visionary filmmakers. My commitment to character-driven stories and cultural authenticity positions me well in this landscape, allowing me to contribute meaningfully to the industry's future while continuing to grow as an artist.

With your work spanning different cultures and languages, how important is it for you to maintain cultural authenticity in your roles?

Cultural authenticity is paramount in my work, as it ensures the stories we tell resonate truthfully with audiences. In "Sant Tukaram," understanding the cultural and historical context was crucial to portraying the saint's wife authentically. I immersed myself in the language and spiritual teachings of the time, collaborating closely with the director to capture the cultural nuances. This dedication to authenticity not only enriches my performances but also honours the stories and communities we represent.

Are there any particular actors or filmmakers you admire?

Mammootty's influence on my career has been profound, as his dedication and versatility inspire my approach to acting. Additionally, working with directors like Aditya Om and Taron Lexton has shaped my understanding of storytelling and collaboration. I admire actors like Meryl Streep and directors like Shekhar Kapur, who challenge conventions and bring authenticity to their work. These influences motivate me to pursue excellence and remain true to my artistic vision.

Are there any specific types of roles or genres you're eager to explore?

I am eager to explore roles that challenge societal norms and delve into the complexities of the human condition. Genres like Comedy drama, historical dramas, Periodic Biopics and socially relevant narratives intrigue me. I am drawn to characters that push boundaries and provoke thought, allowing me to explore different facets of my craft. Collaborating with filmmakers who share a vision for impactful storytelling is a priority as I continue to grow and evolve as an actor.

Are there any other upcoming projects or roles that you're particularly excited about or that you can share with us?

I'm thrilled about my upcoming projects, including "Nomad," directed by Taron Lexton, where I play a traveller in a film shot across 26 countries. This role allowed me to blend my love for travel and storytelling, creating a unique cinematic experience. I'm also looking forward to my Telugu debut in a trilingual film, where I continue to explore diverse characters and narratives that challenge and inspire me. These projects reflect my commitment to storytelling that transcends cultural boundaries.