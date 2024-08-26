Veteran actress Saira Banu's Instagram account is a treasure trove for cinephiles, her social media has unseen, rare clips and pictures penned with anecdotes of her early years. Those emotional write-ups with each will transport you to the early days of cinema. Apart from that Saira Banu also shared the happenings of her day-to-day lives. After the passing away of her husband and actor Dilip Kumar, Saira Banu has kept Dilip Kumar's memories on Instagram and shares titbits from her golden years. She shares posts about her and Dilip Kumar that will forever be etched in our hearts.

On Friday, Saira Banu celebrated her 80th birthday with her close friends and family. She dropped unseen pictures from her celebrations on Sunday.

Of cakes, celebrations and countless memories

The carousel post was filled with Saira Banu celebrating her birthday with her loved ones at a restaurant. The celebrations also saw veteran actress Farida Jalal in attendance.

Sharing the picture, Saira Banu wrote, "How do we truly measure a life? Is it measured in the milestones or those fleeting moments that quietly slip by, only to be remembered later? Maybe it's in the anniversaries that come around each year, like an old friend who never fails to visit you. If you ask me, life can be measured in many ways. I believe it's in the company of your own people, people who love you. I consider myself blessed, graced by the affection and support of my family and friends."

"I'm grateful to my son Rehan Ahmed, who is the son of my eldest brother, Sultan Bhai, and his daughter Shaheen, who made a special effort to be in Mumbai, as she keeps commuting between Chennai and Mumbai most of the time. Thanks to the grandnieces Anaiya and Ansharah, especially Anaiya, who masterminded the whole event by filling my house with beautiful decorations and glowing happiness. Both of them insisted that I step out for the meal, knowing that I don't leave my house much and have comforted myself within. But my family, who are my rock of Gibraltar, made my 80th birthday a day to treasure. Their mere presence was enough to fill my home with light.

She added, "I'm also grateful for my friends who bring joy to my life – Dr. Meera Agarwal, Farida Jalal (the exceptionally wonderful actor and my great friend), her son Yaseen, my dear friends Mani Talati and Mehfooza, her daughter Shaista, Azra Lokhandwala Ji, and Moin Beg (who conceptualized the marvelous Heeramandi). Blessed to have them all around to make my day and life a happening one. So, how does one measure life? While there are many ways, I believe the truest measure is found in a room filled with family and friends, a table set with lots of food, and an invisible thread called love. Thank goodness for family and friends!"