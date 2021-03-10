After months of anxious wait, the much-anticipated trailer of Mammootty's new movie One was released on March 10 at 06.00 PM. As expected, the trailer is well-crafted, and it shows Mammootty mesmerizing everyone with his unique acting skills. Directed by Santhosh Vishwanath, One is a political thriller that will narrate several events that shook Kerala in recent days.

Mammootty excels as Kadakkal Chandran

The trailer of the movie opens in a very interesting manner where we can see the opposition planning large-scale protests against the reigning chief minister. Later, an opposition leader can be seen saying that the Kerala chief minister is the son of a barber's son.

In the 43rd second of the trailer, Mammootty makes his grand entry as Kadakkal Chandran, the Kerala chief minister. In the remaining moments, we can see Kadakkal Chandran facing and handling criticisms that come from both inside and outside the party.

One trailer raises expectations sky high

During the shooting of One, several close sources to the movie had claimed that Mammootty's Kadakkal Chandran is inspired by the life of Pinarayi Vijayan, the reigning Kerala CM. The new trailer of the movie justifies these speculations, and several scenes in the trailer indicate that the film is partly based on Pinarayi's political career.

Another major highlight of the trailer is the performance of Murali Gopy. With his natural acting and dialogue delivery, Murali Gopy, once again assures that he is one of the finest performers in the industry.

One is directed by Santhosh Vishwanath. The script of the film is penned by acclaimed writer duo Bobby-Sanjay. Apart from Mammootty and Murali Gopy, One also stars Siddique, Joju George, Nimisha Sajayan, Jagadish, and Shanker Ramakrishnan in other prominent roles. Gopi Sundar has composed the music of this film, while the camera is cranked by Vaidy Somasundaram. An official announcement regarding the release date of the film will be made soon.