Following numerous rumors regarding his health, Malayalam megastar Mammootty has been the focus of conjecture in recent months. The actor's team quickly refuted earlier reports that suggested he might be battling cancer. John Brittas, a Rajya Sabha MP and close friend, has now clarified the situation by stating that Mammootty is coping with a minor health issue. However, he reassured fans that there is no reason for concern.

Brittas responded to the mounting rumors about Mammootty's health in a recent interview with Reporter TV. "He is receiving treatment for a minor health issue, but it's not as serious as people think. He's doing well, according to our recent conversation," he said.

Brittas said that although they have always been close, they never used to discuss personal issues much. We have recently begun to share even these details of our lives. He's taking care of himself and is strong," he continued.

Earlier, Mohnanlal also mentioned that he prayed for Mammootty's health at Sabarimala during the visit. The entire industry came together to share their best wishes to Mammootty.

Work-related obligations stay on course

Mammootty's team has confirmed that the actor will soon return to work, despite the rumors. To concentrate on his health, he had taken a brief break from filming Mahesh Narayanan's next movie, which also features Mohanlal.

Insiders predict that the celebrity will soon return to the set, and a formal announcement regarding his return may follow.

Lastly spotted in Bazooka

Mammootty's most recent professional appearance was in the Malayalam thriller Bazooka, for which he was praised for his performance. Despite juggling critically acclaimed roles with commercial success, the 72-year-old icon is still one of the busiest and most respected actors in Indian cinema. It's evident that Mammootty's spirit and dedication are still as strong as ever as fans continue to wish him a quick recovery.